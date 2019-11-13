Deoxyguanosine Market 2019: Size, Volume, Value, Sales Price, Status and Forecast to 2024

Geographically, Deoxyguanosine Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Deoxyguanosine including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Deoxyguanosine Market:

Nantong Qiuzhiyou Bioscience&biotechnology

Tuoxin Group

Ribio

Hongene Biotechnology

Wuhu Huaren Science and Technology

Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology

About Deoxyguanosine: Deoxyguanosine is composed of the purine nucleobase guanine linked by its N9 nitrogen to the C1 carbon of deoxyribose. It is similar to guanosine, but with one hydroxyl group removed from the 2 position of the ribose sugar (making it deoxyribose). If a phosphate group is attached at the 5 position, it becomes deoxyguanosine monophosphate. Deoxyguanosine Industry report begins with a basic Deoxyguanosine market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Deoxyguanosine Market Types:

Deoxyguanosine Anhydrate

Deoxyguanosine Monohydrate Deoxyguanosine Market Applications:

Intermediate

Scientific R &D

As for the application, deoxyguanosine is used in the pharmaceutical industry, R&D and so on. There is no doubt that pharmaceutical industry owns the largest application share, which was 65.89% in 2016, followed by scientific R & D with 26.10% market share.

Global production of deoxyguanosine reached to 1576 kg in 2016, increasing from 1015 in 2012. As for consumption, India is the largest consumer, whose consumption volume was 807 kg in 2016. The whole deoxyguanosine market is small and quietly calm at the moment.

The worldwide market for Deoxyguanosine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 2 million US$ in 2024, from 2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.