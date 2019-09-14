Department Stores Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2019-2025

Department Stores Market report provides analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and market segments. The report explores the international and Chinese Major Market players in detail, presenting company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares.

About Department Stores Market:

The department stores & other general merchandise stores market comprises establishments selling a wide variety of products such as housewares, furniture, consumer electronics, toiletries, toys, greeting cards, plastic wares, hardware, jewelry items, shoes, kitchen appliances, clothes, readymade garments, bakery, music world, gift items, cell phones, home appliances, cooking wares, furniture, sports equipment, frozen food and grocery items. They operate from fixed point-of-sale locations with equipment and staff capable of retailing a large variety of goods from a single location.

Western Europe was the largest region in the department stores & other general merchandise stores market in 2017, accounting for around 30% of the market. This can be attributed to the region’s developed economy, high private investment, and large demand for high-end FMCG products. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 24% of the market. Middle East was the smallest region accounting for around 4% of the market. This was mainly because the Middle East is economically the smallest region.

Innovations in automation technology are on the rise and retail stores are increasingly using in-store automation to streamline retail shopping. Automation in retail stores is aimed at automating store operations such as container movement, merchandise scanning, inventory checking, retrieving, packaging, and delivering products, and connecting with customers. Automation reduces waiting times, avoids stocking problems, enhances productivity, and increases overall customer experience. for instance, American retailer Lowe’s has installed multi-lingual, autonomous customer assistance robots in 11 locations in San Francisco Bay area. Retailers are also focusing on using self-checkout stands for customers. Walmart has patented a system of self-driving shopping carts.

In 2018, the global Department Stores market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The study focuses on the global Department Stores status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players, presenting the Department Stores development in United States, Europe and China. Top manufacturers/players:

Wal-Mart

Costco

Kroger

Carrefour

Target

Macy’s

Sears

Kohl’s

Nordstrom

JCPenney

Department Stores Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. Department Stores Market Segment by Types:

Clothing and footwear

Homeware and kitchenware, home décor, furniture, and home improvement

Home and kitchen appliances, personal care products, and consumer electronics

Bags, wallets, and luggage

Watches and jewelry

Cosmetics and fragrances

Toys

Department Stores Market Segment by Applications:

Large size

Small size