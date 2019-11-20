Depression Drugs Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast to 2025

Depression is a mental health issue. Itâs a condition that starts most often in early adulthood. Itâs also more common in women. However, anyone at any age may suffer from depression. Depression affects the brain, so drugs that work in the brain may offer hope. Common antidepressants may help ease your symptoms, but there are many other options as well. Each drug used to treat depression works by balancing certain chemicals in your brain called neurotransmitters. Depression Drugs is drugs used for Depression.The classification of Depression Drugs includes SSRIs, SNRIs and others, and the proportion of SSRIs in 2016 is about 47%, and the proportion of SNRIs in 2016 is about 34%.Depression Drugs is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other places. The most proportion of Depression Drugs is hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 679%. The trend of hospitals is increasing. Market competition is not intense. Intellipharmaceutics, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Astrazeneca, Lundbeck, Allergan, GSK, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Takeda, NHUÂ Group, Shionogi, APOTEX, KanghongÂ Pharma, HUAHAI, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.In 2018, the global Depression Drugs market size was 15000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2025.

HUAHAI

