Dextranase Market 2019 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Dextranase

GlobalDextranase Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Dextranase market size.

About Dextranase:

Dextranase is obtained through submerged fermentation with the use of Bacillus Lichenifomis strains; the enzyme is an endonuclease, loyal acting Î²- glucan 1, 3 and 1, 4 glycosidic bonds, produce three – 5 glucose units oligosaccharides and glucose. The product can effectively break downÎ²- glucan in wheat and cereals endosperm cell walls, in the beer brewing used to reduce the viscosity of wort and improve the filtration performance, improve malt dissolution rate, to prevent the beer cloudy, stable quality of beer. Product is pale yellow powder or brown liquid; temperature range in 30 -60 â, the optimum temperature range in 50 -55 â; Applicable PH range 4.8-7.5, the optimum PH range 6.0-6.5.

Top Key Players of Dextranase Market:

  • Novozymes
  • Amano
  • Specialty Enzymes
  • Aumgene Biosciences
  • Dyadic Netherlands
  • EN Group
  • SunHY
  • Sunson
  • Vland Biotech Group
  • Shandong Longda Bio-Products
  • Yangshao Bo-Chemical
  • Shandong Jienuo Enzyme
  • Hunan Hong Ying Xiang Biochemistry
  • Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology
  • Hunan Lerkam Blology
  • Youtell Biotechnology

    Major Types covered in the Dextranase Market report are:

  • Food Grade
  • Feed Grade

    Major Applications covered in the Dextranase Market report are:

  • Feed Industry
  • Beer Brewing Industry

    Scope of Dextranase Market:

  • Currently, Dextranase market is saturated; many manufacturers gradually withdraw from this area, currently, Novozymes and Amano take high market share. Dextranase as a single enzyme, the manufacturerâs profit margin decreased year by year; however, the businesses of produce food-grade and non-food grade Dextranase, the prices and gross margins vary greatly.
  • At present, the product promotion for application is not obvious, while in the food and beverage industry, there are many alternatives, so its market competitiveness is not high enough.
  • Currently, little change in downstream applications, thus limiting the promotion of this product to a certain extent, I believe that in the next few years, with the application of this product gradually extended, will promote the development of the industry to a certain extent.
  • The worldwide market for Dextranase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Dextranase in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Dextranase Market Report pages: 139  

