DHA from Algae Market by Countries TYPE and Applications Methodology and Business Overview Forecast to 2024

Short Details of DHA from Algae Market Report – DHA, Docosahexaenoic acid, with molecular formula C22H32O2, is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, sperm, testicles and retina. DHA can help lowering lipid, lowering blood pressure, anti-inflammatory, enhancing the activity of brain cells, improving eyesight and other effects. DHA is a kind of both Omega-3 essential fatty acids, which is rich in fish oil and microalgae.

DHA from algae as a novel food ingredients and nutrients nutritional supplements, compared with the traditional DHA fish oil supplements, the outstanding advantages is its high purity (which can be done without EPA), pollution and easy to achieve stable operation of the production process, thus ensuring the stability of product quality. Almost all countries have adopted the production of DHA from algae as infants, pregnant and lactating women, food and nutritional ingredients. In the next years, DHA from algae will occupy large market of infant formula.

The slow development of DHA from algae market in China, only part of the well-known brands of baby food companies using microalgae DHA, other stronger baby food companies and health care products companies are actively developing microalgae DHA products. It is expected that with the general increase in living standards of our people and the health-conscious, especially the community greater attention to childrens health and development, it is believed that DHA from algae demand will rapidly expanding.

The worldwide market for DHA from Algae is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the DHA from Algae in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Triglyceride Type

Ester Type

Ethyl Ester Type

Infant Formula

Infant Formula

Nutritional Supplements

Food & Beverage