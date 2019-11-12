Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market 2024: Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics and Trends

Global “Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

General Electric (GE)

Philips

Siemens

TOSHIBA

Hitachi Medical

Mindray

Sonosite (FUJIFILM )

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Konica Minolta

SonoScape

LANDWIND MEDICAL

SIUI

CHISON

EDAN Instruments

The report provides a basic overview of the Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Types:

2D

3D&4D

Doppler Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Applications:

Radiology/Oncology

Cardiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography/Breast

Emergency Medicine

Vascular

As for the global diagnostic ultrasound devices industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top three manufacturers, General Electric, Philips and Siemens, which closes to 57.30 per cent totally. The United States giant GE, which has 24.42% market share in 2015, is the leader in the diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. The manufacturers following GE are Philips and Siemens, which respectively has 19.86% and 13.02% market share globally. The Mindray is the leader of China diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. It sells a total of 301.60 million dollar diagnostic ultrasound devices products in the year of 2015.

The worldwide market for Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 6410 million US$ in 2024, from 5550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.