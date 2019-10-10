Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Report 2019 -2024: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Diagnostic ultrasound device is a special medical device used in ultrasonography for diagnostic purpose. Ultrasonography, commonly known as ultrasound, is a popular medical imaging technique used in diagnostics, and which uses high-frequency sound pulses and their echoes to specific body regions. Ultrasonic waves are specifically helpful in visualizing or imaging subcutaneous or internal body structures including muscles, tendons, vessels, joints or internal organs for any pathology or lesions.

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market are: –

General Electric (GE)

Philips

Siemens

TOSHIBA

Hitachi Medical and many more Scope of the Report:

As for the global diagnostic ultrasound devices industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top three manufacturers, General Electric, Philips and Siemens, which closes to 57.30 per cent totally. The United States giant GE, which has 24.42% market share in 2015, is the leader in the diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. The manufacturers following GE are Philips and Siemens, which respectively has 19.86% and 13.02% market share globally. The Mindray is the leader of China diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. It sells a total of 301.60 million dollar diagnostic ultrasound devices products in the year of 2015.

The worldwide market for Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 6410 million US$ in 2024, from 5550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

2D

3D&4D

Doppler Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Radiology/Oncology

Cardiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography/Breast

Emergency Medicine

Vascular