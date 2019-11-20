Diamond Core Drilling Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global “Diamond Core Drilling Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Diamond Core Drilling in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Diamond Core Drilling Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Hilti

Husqvarna AB

Makita

Tyrolit

Golz

Milwaukee Electric Tool

B+Btec

Ramset

WEKA Elektrowerkzeuge

Lissmac Maschinenbau

MK Diamond

Dongcheng

Elektrowerkzeuge

Lee Yeong

BOSUN Tools

Tractive

Diamond Core Drilling Market Types:

Hand Type Drill

Desk Type Drill

Diamond Core Drilling Market Applications:

Construction Industry

First, for industry structure analysis, the Diamond Core Drilling Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 62.30% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Diamond Core Drilling, also the leader in the whole Diamond Core Drilling.

Second, the production of Diamond Core Drilling increases from 1186.0 K Units in 2011 to 1572.6 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.43%.

Third, China occupied 35.78% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and United States, which respectively have around 28.94% and 14.87% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 24.80% of the global consumption volume in 2015. China shared 24.58% of global total.

The worldwide market for Diamond Core Drilling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.