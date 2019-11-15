Diamond Core Drilling Market 2019 Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions

Short Details of Diamond Core Drilling Market Report – Diamond core drilling is a high-speed, high-production method of drilling in concrete, stone, asphalt or masonry structures. It is fast, safe, quiet and does not cause impact or vibration damage to the immediate surrounding structure. Diamond core drilling minimizes spalling, eliminates fractures and doesnât transfer vibrations to the surrounding structure. The clean, straight openings require no patching or other cosmetic repair and allow the next operation to be installed or carried out without further delay.

Hilti

Husqvarna AB

Makita

Tyrolit

Golz

Milwaukee Electric Tool

B+Btec

Ramset

WEKA Elektrowerkzeuge

Lissmac Maschinenbau

MK Diamond

Dongcheng

Elektrowerkzeuge

Lee Yeong

BOSUN Tools

Tractive

KEN

First, for industry structure analysis, the Diamond Core Drilling Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 62.30% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Diamond Core Drilling, also the leader in the whole Diamond Core Drilling.

Second, the production of Diamond Core Drilling increases from 1186.0 K Units in 2011 to 1572.6 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.43%.

Third, China occupied 35.78% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and United States, which respectively have around 28.94% and 14.87% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 24.80% of the global consumption volume in 2015. China shared 24.58% of global total.

Hand Type Drill

Desk Type Drill

Other Type

Construction Industry

Construction Industry