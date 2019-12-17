Diamond Saw Blades Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

About Diamond Saw Blades:

Diamond saw blade is a cutting tool that is widely used in the processing of stone, ceramics and other hard, brittle or abrasive materials. Diamond blades are made up of two components: the steel core and the segment (diamond crystals and a bonding system). The core is typically a round flat metal disc used to support the outer segments. The diamond can be attached to the core using vacuum brazing, sintering, or laser welding.

Diamond Saw Blades Market Types:

Diamond Saw Blades Market Applications:

The Report provides in depth research of the Diamond Saw Blades Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Diamond Saw Blades Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Diamond Saw Blades Market Report:

According to the statistics, diamond saw blade industry is relatively fragmented. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are LEUCO, Lenox, Shinhan, EHWA, Freud, Stark Spa, Bosch, Diamond Products, NORTON, Diamond Vantage, MK Diamond Products, DanYang Huachang Tools, XMF Tools, Danyang Yuefeng and Danyang Chaofeng etc. Based on the survey, the top ten manufacturers were estimated to account for 13.55% volume market share in 2016.

Diamond saw blades are made up of two components: the steel core and the segment. The core is typically a round flat metal disc used to support the outer segments. As for the attached technology, there three methods including sintering, high-frequency welding and laser welding. In additional, the sintering method is the conventional crafts. Currently, laser welding technology is the most advanced welding tools with high welding strength, good accuracy, and small effect on the segment and core. In 2016, the high-frequency welding method still dominant market with 59.17% market share.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 5.95% average growth rate from 2012 to 2016. China, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, the China was approximately hold 25.29% consumption market share.

The worldwide market for Diamond Saw Blades is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 8270 million US$ in 2024, from 7210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.