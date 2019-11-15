Diamond Saw Blades Market 2019 Research Report includes Top Manufacturers, Volume, Price, Revenue and Market Share

Global “Diamond Saw Blades Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Diamond Saw Blades in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Diamond Saw Blades Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

LEUCO

Lenox

Shinhan

EHWA

Freud

Stark Spa

Bosch

Diamond Products

NORTON

Diamond Vantage

MK Diamond Products

DanYang Huachang Tools

XMF Tools

Danyang Yuefeng

Danyang Chaofeng

Wan Bang Laser Tools

AT&M

Fengtai Tools

Bosun

Huanghe Whirlwind

The report provides a basic overview of the Diamond Saw Blades industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Diamond Saw Blades Market Types:

Sintering

High-frequency Welding

Laser Welding Diamond Saw Blades Market Applications:

Stone Industry

Building Construction Industry

Ceramic Industry

According to the statistics, diamond saw blade industry is relatively fragmented. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are LEUCO, Lenox, Shinhan, EHWA, Freud, Stark Spa, Bosch, Diamond Products, NORTON, Diamond Vantage, MK Diamond Products, DanYang Huachang Tools, XMF Tools, Danyang Yuefeng and Danyang Chaofeng etc. Based on the survey, the top ten manufacturers were estimated to account for 13.55% volume market share in 2016.

Diamond saw blades are made up of two components: the steel core and the segment. The core is typically a round flat metal disc used to support the outer segments. As for the attached technology, there three methods including sintering, high-frequency welding and laser welding. In additional, the sintering method is the conventional crafts. Currently, laser welding technology is the most advanced welding tools with high welding strength, good accuracy, and small effect on the segment and core. In 2016, the high-frequency welding method still dominant market with 59.17% market share.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 5.95% average growth rate from 2012 to 2016. China, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, the China was approximately hold 25.29% consumption market share.

The worldwide market for Diamond Saw Blades is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 8270 million US$ in 2024, from 7210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.