Diamond Wire Market 2019 | Manufactures, Types, Applications and Growth Forecast to 2024

About of Diamond Wire:

Diamond wire cutting (DWC) is the process of using wire of various diameters and lengths, impregnated with diamond dust of various sizes to cut through materials. Because of the hardness of diamonds, this cutting technique can cut through almost any material that is softer than the diamond abrasive.A “diamond wire” is a tool used to thinly slice rectangular silicon ingots that are pre-cut to the dimensions of each wafer. It is a threadlike slicing tool made with a thin piano wire with diamond granules firmly attached and is thinner than a human hair.

Diamond Wire Market Manufactures:

Major Classification:

Electroplated Diamond Wire

Resin Diamond Wire Major Applications:

Solar Silicon Cutting

LED Sapphire Cutting

Major Applications:

Solar Silicon Cutting

LED Sapphire Cutting

Other

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face high risks of profit decline. Currently, Chinas electroplated diamond wire industry maintains a rapid growth, and electroplated diamond wire market in Europe, USA and Japan has a certain potential. The demand in these areas is relatively stable.

In future, the electroplated diamond wire industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world electroplated diamond wire consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, electroplated diamond wire has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in electroplated diamond wire downstream products, the world electroplated diamond wire capacity will continue to expand.

The worldwide market for Diamond Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 41.2% over the next five years, will reach 5160 million US$ in 2024, from 650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.