About Dichloromethane:

Dichloromethane (DCM, or Methylene Chloride) is an organic compound with the formula CH2Cl2. This colorless, volatile liquid with a moderately sweet aroma is widely used as a solvent. Although it is not miscible with water, it is miscible with many organic solvents. One of the most well-known applications of dichloromethane is in the drinking bird heat engine.

Dichloromethane Market Manufactures:

Dow Chemical

AkzoNobel

Ineos

AGC

Solvay

Occidental Chemical

Kem One

Tokuyama

Ercros

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Gujarat Alkalies

Juhua Group

Jiangsu Meilan

Shandong Jinling

Dongyue Group

Dichloromethane Market Types:

<99%

99-99.5%

99.5-99.9%

>99.9% Dichloromethane Market Applications:

Adhesives and Glues

Pharmaceutical Industry

Paint Strippers

Detergents

R22 Refrigerants

Polyurethane Foams

Other

Europe, the United States, Japan and China are the worlds major producer and consumer countries. 2012 after slow growth in Europe and the United States produce large Chinese growth. China will become the largest producer of dichloromethane and consumer countries in the future.

Currently, the Europe, the United States and Japan have issued a series of more stringent environmental regulation, strictly control the emissions, as the recovery is expected to gradually reduce the demand for dichloromethane.

The main raw materials of dichloromethane are methanol and liquid chlorine. These raw materials, as well as energy, labor and other costs have an impact on the price of dichloromethane product.

The worldwide market for Dichloromethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.