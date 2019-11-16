Dicyclopentadiene Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Global “Dicyclopentadiene market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Dicyclopentadiene market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Dicyclopentadiene basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is a chemical compound which is a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD). Dicyclopentadiene products are obtained during the cracking process of high petroleum fractions. It is majorly used is in the manufacturing of resins..

Dicyclopentadiene Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

DowDuPont

Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical Corporation

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Shandong Qilong Chemical

Sojitz Corporation

TEXMARK CHEMICALS and many more. Dicyclopentadiene Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Dicyclopentadiene Market can be Split into:

DCPD Resin Grade

DCPD UPR grade

DCPD High Purity. By Applications, the Dicyclopentadiene Market can be Split into:

Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR)

Hydrocarbon resins

EPDM elastomers