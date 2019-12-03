 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Die Attach Equipment Market 2019: Development Study by Global Business Overview, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Size and Share 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Die Attach Equipment Market” by analysing various key segments of this Die Attach Equipment market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Die Attach Equipment market competitors.

Regions covered in the Die Attach Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Die Attach Equipment Market: 

The Die Attach Equipment market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Die Attach Equipment.

Top Key Manufacturers in Die Attach Equipment Market:

  • Besi
  • ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT)
  • Kulicke & Soffa
  • Palomar Technologies
  • Shinkawa
  • DIAS Automation
  • Toray Engineering
  • Panasonic
  • FASFORD TECHNOLOGY
  • West-Bond
  • Hybond

    Die Attach Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)
  • Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

    Die Attach Equipment Market by Types:

  • 6â Wafer Handling
  • 8â Wafer Handling
  • 12â Wafer Handling

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Continued…

