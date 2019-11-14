Die Bonder Equipment Market 2019-Industry Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue, Key Players, and Latest Trends Forecast to 2024

Global "Die Bonder Equipment Market" 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024.

The Global Die Bonder Equipment market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Die Bonder Equipment market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Besi

ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT)

Kulicke & Soffa

Palomar Technologies

Shinkawa

DIAS Automation

Toray Engineering

Panasonic

FASFORD TECHNOLOGY

West-Bond

Hybond

Scope of the Report:

Die Bonder Equipment industry is highly concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Asia, Europe and US. Among them, Europe output volume accounted for more than 32.09% of the total output of global Die Bonder Equipment in 2016. Besi is the world leading manufacturer in global Die Bonder Equipment market with the market share of 39.21%, in terms of revenue.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Die Bonder Equipment raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Die Bonder Equipment.

The average price of Die Bonder Equipment will fall further. The product average price trend in the past few years was not stable, however, due to the mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat, the average price will decrease in the few future years.

The worldwide market for Die Bonder Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Die Bonder Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



