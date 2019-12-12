Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

Global "Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market for 2019-2024.

About Diesel Common Rail Injection System:

Common Rail Fuel Injection System is characterized by its High Pressure Accumulator (or Rail) from which it derives its name. A high pressure pump develops the required pressure for injection and delivers it to the High Pressure Accumulator (Rail). The Injectors which are controlled electronically by the Electronics Control Unit draw the high pressure fuel from the Rail as and when commanded by the Electronic Control Unit.Diesel Common Rail Injection System meaning use common rail fuel injection system into the diesel engine, this advanced design enables exceptional injection accuracy and the delivery of smaller quantities of fuel in multiple injections for more efficient and cleaner combustion than competitive technologies, which, thus, provides better fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions.

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Manufactures:

Bosch

Delphi

Denso

Continental

Solenoid Type

Piezo Type Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Applications:

Light Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Medium Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Diesel Commercial Vehicles

The Common Rail system in particular gives engine developers the freedom they need to reduce exhaust emissions even further, and especially to lower engine noise. The particular design of Common Rail, with its flexible division of injection into several pre-, main and post-injections, allows the engine and the injection system to be matched to each other in the best possible way. In the Common Rail accumulator injection system, the generation of the injection pressure is separate from the injection itself. A high-pressure pump generates in an accumulator â the rail â a pressure of up to 1,600 bar (determined by the injection pressure setting in the engine control unit), independently of the engine speed and the quantity of fuel injected. The fuel is fed through rigid pipes to the injectors, which inject the correct amount of fuel in a fine spray into the combustion chambers. The Electronic Diesel Control (EDC) controls extremely precisely all the injection parameters â such as the pressure in the Rail and the timing and duration of injection â as well as performing other engine functions.

The worldwide market for Diesel Common Rail Injection System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3680 million US$ in 2024, from 3170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.