Diesel Engines Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

Global “Diesel Engines Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Diesel Engines market size.

About Diesel Engines:

Diesel engine, any internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, where combustion and expansion actuate a piston. It converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which can be used to power freight trucks, large tractors, locomotives, and marine vessels. A limited number of automobiles also are diesel-powered, as are some electric-power generator sets.

Top Key Players of Diesel Engines Market:

ummins

Caterpiller

Daimler

MAN

VOLVO

MHI

Deutz

Yanmar

Kubota

Weichai

Quanchai

Changchai

Yunnei Power

FAW

Kohler

DFAC

Yuchai

FOTON

CNHTC

JMC

Hatz

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13985420 Major Types covered in the Diesel Engines Market report are:

Single Cylinder

Multi Cylinder Major Applications covered in the Diesel Engines Market report are:

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Industrial

Other Scope of Diesel Engines Market:

The industry development of diesel engine was largely affected by national industrial policies and environmental standards in recent few years. With stricter emission standards worldwide and backward emission technology, global consumption of diesel engines decreased slightly to 25.3 M units in 2016, the CAGR of global market from 2012-2017 is estimate -1.2%. Whatâs more, the price and gross margin also decreased during last few years.

Diesel engines are mainly consumed in Europe and China countries. The two areas occupy about 83% market share. Besides, North America is also an important market of diesel engine.

In terms of technology, there is plenty room for improvement. High pressure fuel injection, low emissions and efficient filtration are the mainly trends for the technology improvement, More energy-efficient and environment friendly diesel engines will change the situation declining in the diesel engine industry in the future. The main applications of diesel engines are automotive, construction, agriculture, industrial and etc. Nowadays, more diesel engines are applied to power generators, result from the tight power supply situation. However, due to the slowdown of infrastructure construction in developing countries, the construction industry decreased in the application share.

The worldwide market for Diesel Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -3.0% over the next five years, will reach 57400 million US$ in 2024, from 68700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.