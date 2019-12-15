 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Diesel Engines Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Diesel Engines

GlobalDiesel Engines Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Diesel Engines market size.

About Diesel Engines:

Diesel engine, any internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, where combustion and expansion actuate a piston. It converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which can be used to power freight trucks, large tractors, locomotives, and marine vessels. A limited number of automobiles also are diesel-powered, as are some electric-power generator sets.

Top Key Players of Diesel Engines Market:

  • ummins
  • Caterpiller
  • Daimler
  • MAN
  • VOLVO
  • MHI
  • Deutz
  • Yanmar
  • Kubota
  • Weichai
  • Quanchai
  • Changchai
  • Yunnei Power
  • FAW
  • Kohler
  • DFAC
  • Yuchai
  • FOTON
  • CNHTC
  • JMC
  • Hatz

    Major Types covered in the Diesel Engines Market report are:

  • Single Cylinder
  • Multi Cylinder

    Major Applications covered in the Diesel Engines Market report are:

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Agriculture
  • Industrial
  • Other

    Scope of Diesel Engines Market:

  • The industry development of diesel engine was largely affected by national industrial policies and environmental standards in recent few years. With stricter emission standards worldwide and backward emission technology, global consumption of diesel engines decreased slightly to 25.3 M units in 2016, the CAGR of global market from 2012-2017 is estimate -1.2%. Whatâs more, the price and gross margin also decreased during last few years.
  • Diesel engines are mainly consumed in Europe and China countries. The two areas occupy about 83% market share. Besides, North America is also an important market of diesel engine.
  • In terms of technology, there is plenty room for improvement. High pressure fuel injection, low emissions and efficient filtration are the mainly trends for the technology improvement, More energy-efficient and environment friendly diesel engines will change the situation declining in the diesel engine industry in the future. The main applications of diesel engines are automotive, construction, agriculture, industrial and etc. Nowadays, more diesel engines are applied to power generators, result from the tight power supply situation. However, due to the slowdown of infrastructure construction in developing countries, the construction industry decreased in the application share.
  • The worldwide market for Diesel Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -3.0% over the next five years, will reach 57400 million US$ in 2024, from 68700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Diesel Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Diesel Engines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Diesel Engines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Diesel Engines in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Diesel Engines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Diesel Engines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Diesel Engines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diesel Engines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Diesel Engines Market Report pages: 139

    1 Diesel Engines Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Diesel Engines by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Diesel Engines Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Diesel Engines Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Diesel Engines Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Diesel Engines Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Diesel Engines Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Diesel Engines Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Diesel Engines Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Diesel Engines Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.