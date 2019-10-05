Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market 2019 Global Size, Growth Insight, Share, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2024

The Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Industry.

Short Details of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Report – Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissionsincluding particle mass and numberswith high efficiencies.Due to the particle deposition mechanisms in these devices, filters are most effective in controlling the solid fraction of diesel particulates, including elemental carbon (soot) and the related black smoke emission. Filters may have limited effectiveness, or be totally ineffective, in controlling non-solid fractions of PM emissionsSOF and sulfate particulates. To control total PM emissions, DPF systems are likely to incorporate additional functional components targeting the SOFtypically oxidation catalystswhile ultra-low sulfur fuels may be required to control sulfate particulates. Diesel particulate filter is most widely used in automobile field e.g. light- and heavy-duty road going diesel- powered vehicles and for off-road diesel engines.

Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market competition by top manufacturers

Tenneco

Delphi

Freudenberg Filtration

Denso

IBIDEN

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

Dow Automotive

Weifu

Donaldso

SPMC

MANN+HUMMEL

EEC

NGK Insulators

Eberspacher

HUSS

Hug Engineering

Dinex

ESW Group

Eminox

Bosal

HJS Emission Technology

Pirelli

Huangdi

Sinocat Enviromental Technology

The worldwide market for Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 6320 million US$ in 2024, from 5210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF

Cordierite DPF

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Light CV

Truck

Buses

Off highway

