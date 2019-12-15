Dietary Supplements Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global “Dietary Supplements Market” report 2020 focuses on the Dietary Supplements industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Dietary Supplements market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Dietary Supplements market resulting from previous records. Dietary Supplements market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Dietary Supplements Market:

Dietary supplements are manufactured food products which are consumed in addition to regular meals. These supplements provide extra and essential nutrients, which are usually not present in the daily meals.

The growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as stroke, heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and atherosclerosis among the working population mainly attributes to their fast-paced lifestyle. This is compelling them to consume supplements to compensate the nutritional gap in their diet. Urbanization and consumerism are resulting in a considerable shift in the lifestyle and diet habits of people, which in turn, is driving the demand for artificial and synthetic food products. However, the rising awareness about the benefits of dietary supplements is encouraging them to consume supplements that provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of diseases.

Vitamins are one of the essential nutrients. The Scandinavian region is witnessing an increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency due to inadequate sunlight. Vitamin dietary supplements are consumed to prevent disorders that arise from vitamin deficiencies. Old aged people, vegans, and fitness enthusiasts are the key consumers for vitamin supplements.

The dietary supplements market is characterized by the presence of both the small and large market players and appears to be fragmented. Manufacturers compete against each other based on factors such as added health benefits, product differentiation, category extension, and innovations in product and application. Many vendors are focusing on expanding their product lines and are gaining more knowledge on product usage by investing heavily in R&D activities.

The global Dietary Supplements market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dietary Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dietary Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Dietary Supplements Market Covers Following Key Players:

Amway

Bayer

Glanbia

Herbalife International of America

Abbott

BASF

Danone

NOW Foods

Pfizer

Pharmavite

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dietary Supplements:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Dietary Supplements in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Dietary Supplements Market by Types:

Vitamin dietary supplements

Mineral dietary supplements

Fish oil and omega fatty acid dietary supplements

Combination dietary supplements

Probiotic dietary supplements

GinsengÂ dietary supplements

Protein dietary supplements

Eye health dietary supplements

Dietary Supplements Market by Applications:

Pharmacies and drugstores

Health food stores

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Others

The Study Objectives of Dietary Supplements Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Dietary Supplements status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Dietary Supplements manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

