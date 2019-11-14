 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA)

Global “Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Nanjing Hongbaoli
  • VISWAAT Chemical
  • Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL)
  • Lucky Chemical Industry
  • Beijing Debora Chemicals
  • Horizon Chemical Industry
  • FORTISCHEM
  • Shandong Hongyi Technology
  • Jiangshan Yuxuan Technology
  • Yunlong Industrial Development
  • Fushun East King Tech

    The report provides a basic overview of the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Types:

  • Content 85%
  • Content >90%

    Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Applications:

  • Cement Grinding Aid
  • Surfactant
  • Others

    Finally, the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, Europe, Africa & Middle East and India, such as Nanjing Hongbaoli, VISWAAT Chemical, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Lucky Chemical Industry and Beijing Debora Chemicals. At present, Nanjing Hongbaoli is the world leader, holding 20.40% production market share in 2017.
  • The global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) increases from 82.8 K MT in 2012 to 168.1 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 11.26%. In 2016, the global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 63.18% of global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA).
  • Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) downstream is wide and recently Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cement Grinding Aid, Surfactant and others. Globally, the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cement Grinding Aid. Cement Grinding Aid account for nearly 90.13% of total downstream consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) in global.
  • The worldwide market for Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.9% over the next five years, will reach 650 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

