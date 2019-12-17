Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

About Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA):

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) is often used in cement grinding aids to replace Triethanolamine and Triisopropanolamine in grinding aid raw materials. Diethanol Isopropanolamine is a new green grinding aids raw materials.

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Manufactures:

The global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, Europe, Africa & Middle East and India, such as Nanjing Hongbaoli, VISWAAT Chemical, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Lucky Chemical Industry and Beijing Debora Chemicals. At present, Nanjing Hongbaoli is the world leader, holding 20.40% production market share in 2017.

The global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) increases from 82.8 K MT in 2012 to 168.1 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 11.26%. In 2016, the global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 63.18% of global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA).

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) downstream is wide and recently Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cement Grinding Aid, Surfactant and others. Globally, the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cement Grinding Aid. Cement Grinding Aid account for nearly 90.13% of total downstream consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) in global.

The worldwide market for Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.9% over the next five years, will reach 650 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.