Diethyl Carbonate Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on the Diethyl Carbonate in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Diethyl Carbonate Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

UBE Group (JP)

Kishida Kagaku (JP)

Kowa Company (JP)

Chaoyang chemical (CN)

Shandong Shida Shenghua (CN)

Tongling Jintai Chemical (CN)

Shandong Flying (CN)

Carcol Chemical (CN)

Liaoyang Best Group (CN)

Lixing Chemical (CN)

Liaoning Huifu Chemical (CN)

Chongqing Changfeng (CN)

The report provides a basic overview of the Diethyl Carbonate industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Diethyl Carbonate Market Types:

Liquid

Carbon Acylating Agent

Organic Compound Diethyl Carbonate Market Applications:

Phenobarbital

Pyrethrins

Soil Pharmaceutical Industry

Pesticide Industry

Diethyl Carbonate is a high quality solvent and textile auxiliary agent. It has found wide applications as ethylating carbonylating and arbonylethoxylating reagents in organic synthesis. It is also used as solvents of nitro-cotton, cellulose ether, synthetic resin and natural resin in the textile printing and dyeing industry. Diethyl carbonate can make dyeing uniformity and increase fading quality against sunshine; it is a nice solvent of polyamide, polyacrylonitrile and diphenol resin and can improve feel of the textiles and anti-crease quality in the synthetic fiber industry. It is used as paint remover in the paint industry; in the plastic process it is the solvent of plasticizer or can be used as solvent of plasticizer directly or can be used as plasticizer directly.

It is used to prepare the electrolyte in the capacitor battery and lithium battery. In the pharmaceutical industry it is the basis ingredient of hard and is used to synthesize intermediates, etc

Globally, the diethyl carbonate products are mainly used in electrolyte, pharmaceuticals and pesticides, and synthetic fiber and resin fields etc. China is the largest producer and consumer, and Japan is also a very important producer and consumer in 2016. Europe and USA are the important consumption regions, and they two consume more than 35% of global diethyl carbonate products in 2016.

The worldwide market for Diethyl Carbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.