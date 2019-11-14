 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Diethyl Carbonate Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Diethyl Carbonate

Global “Diethyl Carbonate Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Diethyl Carbonate in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Diethyl Carbonate Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • UBE Group (JP)
  • Kishida Kagaku (JP)
  • Kowa Company (JP)
  • Chaoyang chemical (CN)
  • Shandong Shida Shenghua (CN)
  • Tongling Jintai Chemical (CN)
  • Shandong Flying (CN)
  • Carcol Chemical (CN)
  • Liaoyang Best Group (CN)
  • Lixing Chemical (CN)
  • Liaoning Huifu Chemical (CN)
  • Chongqing Changfeng (CN)
  • Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical (CN)

    The report provides a basic overview of the Diethyl Carbonate industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Diethyl Carbonate Market Types:

  • Liquid
  • Carbon Acylating Agent
  • Organic Compound

    Diethyl Carbonate Market Applications:

  • Phenobarbital
  • Pyrethrins
  • Soil Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Pesticide Industry
  • Catalyst

    Finally, the Diethyl Carbonate market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Diethyl Carbonate market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Diethyl Carbonate is a high quality solvent and textile auxiliary agent. It has found wide applications as ethylating carbonylating and arbonylethoxylating reagents in organic synthesis. It is also used as solvents of nitro-cotton, cellulose ether, synthetic resin and natural resin in the textile printing and dyeing industry. Diethyl carbonate can make dyeing uniformity and increase fading quality against sunshine; it is a nice solvent of polyamide, polyacrylonitrile and diphenol resin and can improve feel of the textiles and anti-crease quality in the synthetic fiber industry. It is used as paint remover in the paint industry; in the plastic process it is the solvent of plasticizer or can be used as solvent of plasticizer directly or can be used as plasticizer directly.
  • It is used to prepare the electrolyte in the capacitor battery and lithium battery. In the pharmaceutical industry it is the basis ingredient of hard and is used to synthesize intermediates, etc
  • Globally, the diethyl carbonate products are mainly used in electrolyte, pharmaceuticals and pesticides, and synthetic fiber and resin fields etc. China is the largest producer and consumer, and Japan is also a very important producer and consumer in 2016. Europe and USA are the important consumption regions, and they two consume more than 35% of global diethyl carbonate products in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Diethyl Carbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Diethyl Carbonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 120

    1 Diethyl Carbonate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Diethyl Carbonate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Diethyl Carbonate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Diethyl Carbonate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Diethyl Carbonate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Diethyl Carbonate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Diethyl Carbonate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Diethyl Carbonate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Diethyl Carbonate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Diethyl Carbonate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

