Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level.

About Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market:

Diethylene Glycol is colorless in room temperature, moisture absorption, basically no smell of viscous liquid, sweet, with water, alcohol, ether and acetone miscibility.

Diethylene Glycol can be used as antifreeze.Diethylene glycol is the common use of the chemical raw materials, it can be used as a dissolve nitrocellulose, resin, dye, oil and other organic compounds, solvents.It is also used as wetting agent, used in tobacco, cork, printing ink and adhesive.

The global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market was valued at 270 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Covers Following Key Players:

SINOPEC

Shell

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SABIC

The Kuwait Olefins Co.

Formosa Plastics Corp

TOC Glycol Company Limited

Huntsman Corp

Dow Chemical Co.

Alberta & Orient Glycol

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market by Types:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market by Applications:

Paints&Coatings

Adhesives

Plastics

Personal Care

