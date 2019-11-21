Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

Global “Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

TA Instruments

NETZSCH

Mettler-Toledo

PerkinElmer

Malvern

Shimadzu

Setaram

Hitachi

Rigaku

Linseis

Beijing Henven

Nanjing Dazhan

The report provides a basic overview of the Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market Types:

Heat Flux DSC

Power-compensation DSC Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market Applications:

Drug Analysis

General Chemical analysis

Food Science

Polymers

Differential scanning calorimeter has developed for half a century. Technologically, itâs very mature. High temperature differential scanning calorimeter of Netzsch is outstanding; however, PerkinElmer is good at low temperature differential scanning calorimeter. The vast majority of differential scanning calorimeters on the market keep heat flux constant. Only PerkinElmerâs DSC 8500/8000 keeps power supply constant. We canât deny it, they sale 52 Units to University, institute and contract lab in 2015. But the market share is less and less. Malvernâs differential scanning calorimeter is specializes in life sciences and drug discovery for the study of the stability of proteins and other biological molecules. It holds 85% micro differential scanning calorimeter market share in 2015.

World consumption of differential scanning calorimeter was relatively stable, which mainly used as polymers, food, metal and general chemical analysis. And 61% of total consumption occupied by enterprises. The worlds top 500 enterprises hold differential scanning calorimeters which mostly are Ta instrumentsâ. Netzschâs brand awareness is very high in Asia. Chinaâs sales growth rate of differential scanning calorimeter declines in 2014. It can be primarily attributed to lower research-focused higher priced instrument sales to governmentally funded customers that experienced a tightening of government spending. Average price of Japanese production is lower than European and American. So itâs rather competitive.

The worldwide market for Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.7% over the next five years, will reach 50 million US$ in 2024, from 71 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.