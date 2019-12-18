Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC):

Differential Scanning Calorimetry, or DSC, is a thermal analysis technique that looks at how a materialâs heat capacity (Cp) is changed by temperature. A sample of known mass is heated or cooled and the changes in its heat capacity are tracked as changes in the heat flow. The differential scanning calorimeter (DSC) is a fundamental tool in thermal analysis. It can be used in many industries, including pharmaceuticals, polymers, food, paper, printing, manufacturing, agriculture, semiconductors, and electronics.

Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market Manufactures:

TA Instruments

NETZSCH

Mettler-Toledo

PerkinElmer

Malvern

Shimadzu

Setaram

Hitachi

Rigaku

Linseis

Beijing Henven

Nanjing Dazhan

Shanghai Innuo

Heat Flux DSC

Power-compensation DSC Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market Applications:

Drug Analysis

General Chemical analysis

Food Science

Polymers

Metals

Differential scanning calorimeter has developed for half a century. Technologically, itâs very mature. High temperature differential scanning calorimeter of Netzsch is outstanding; however, PerkinElmer is good at low temperature differential scanning calorimeter. The vast majority of differential scanning calorimeters on the market keep heat flux constant. Only PerkinElmerâs DSC 8500/8000 keeps power supply constant. We canât deny it, they sale 52 Units to University, institute and contract lab in 2015. But the market share is less and less. Malvernâs differential scanning calorimeter is specializes in life sciences and drug discovery for the study of the stability of proteins and other biological molecules. It holds 85% micro differential scanning calorimeter market share in 2015.

World consumption of differential scanning calorimeter was relatively stable, which mainly used as polymers, food, metal and general chemical analysis. And 61% of total consumption occupied by enterprises. The worlds top 500 enterprises hold differential scanning calorimeters which mostly are Ta instrumentsâ. Netzschâs brand awareness is very high in Asia. Chinaâs sales growth rate of differential scanning calorimeter declines in 2014. It can be primarily attributed to lower research-focused higher priced instrument sales to governmentally funded customers that experienced a tightening of government spending. Average price of Japanese production is lower than European and American. So itâs rather competitive.

The worldwide market for Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.7% over the next five years, will reach 50 million US$ in 2024, from 71 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.