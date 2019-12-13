 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Diffraction Gratings Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Diffraction Gratings

GlobalDiffraction Gratings Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Diffraction Gratings market size.

About Diffraction Gratings:

A diffraction grating is an optical element that diffracts energy into its constituent wavelengths. The groove density, depth and profile of a diffraction grating dictate the spectral range, efficiency, resolution and performance of the diffraction grating.

Top Key Players of Diffraction Gratings Market:

  • HORIBA
  • Newport Corporation
  • Edmund Optics
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Kaiser Optical Systems
  • Lightsmyth (Finisar)
  • Plymouth Grating Lab
  • Zeiss
  • Optometrics (Dynasil)
  • Headwall Photonics
  • Spectrogon AB
  • Jenoptik
  • Spectrum Scientific
  • Photop Technologies
  • Wasatch Photonics
  • GratingWorks
  • Shenyang Yibeite Optics

    Major Types covered in the Diffraction Gratings Market report are:

  • Ruled Gratings
  • Holographic Gratings

    Major Applications covered in the Diffraction Gratings Market report are:

  • Monochromator and Spectrometer
  • Laser
  • Optical Telecom
  • Astronomy
  • Others

    Scope of Diffraction Gratings Market:

  • The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as spectroscopic, telecommunications and laser applications, as well as for research and education. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • A diffraction grating is an optical component with a periodic structure, which splits and diffracts light into several beams travelling in different directions in order of wavelength. Diffractive optics helps bring high-performance spectral analysis–using hyperspectral or Raman–into the field for science and remote sensing, onto the production line for advanced machine vision, and into the laboratory.
  • The key players are HORIBA, Newport Corporation, Edmund Optics, Shimadzu Corporation, Kaiser Optical Systems, Lightsmyth (Finisar), Plymouth Grating Lab, Zeiss, Optometrics (Dynasil), Headwall Photonics, Spectrogon AB, Jenoptik, Spectrum Scientific, Photop Technologies, Wasatch Photonics, GratingWorks, Shenyang Yibeite Optics. Among them, HORIBA, Newport Corporation and Edmund Optics are the leaders with total revenue share 41% in 2016.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Diffraction Gratings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Diffraction Gratings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Diffraction Gratings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Diffraction Gratings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Diffraction Gratings in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Diffraction Gratings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Diffraction Gratings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Diffraction Gratings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diffraction Gratings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Diffraction Gratings Market Report pages: 139

    1 Diffraction Gratings Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Diffraction Gratings by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Diffraction Gratings Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Diffraction Gratings Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Diffraction Gratings Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Diffraction Gratings Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Diffraction Gratings Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Diffraction Gratings Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Diffraction Gratings Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Diffraction Gratings Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

