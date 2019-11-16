Digestive Health Food and Drinks Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Digestive Health Food and Drinks basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Digestive health food and drinks are products designed to ease the symptoms or discomfort associated with an overburdened digestive tract. These products improve the health of the digestive tract and help prevent many digestive health disorders such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer disease, irritable bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, and Crohns disease..

Digestive Health Food and Drinks Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Clover Industries

Danisco

Danone

General Mills

NestlÃ©

Yakult Honsha

Attune Foods

Arla Foods

Bifodan

BioCare Copenhagen

BioGaia AB

Chr. Hansen

Daflorn

Deerland Enzymes

Ganeden

Institut Rosell-Lallemand

Lallemand

Winclove Probiotics and many more. Digestive Health Food and Drinks Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Digestive Health Food and Drinks Market can be Split into:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Food enzymes

Others. By Applications, the Digestive Health Food and Drinks Market can be Split into:

Dairy products

Bakery and cereals

Non-alcoholic beverages