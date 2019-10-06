Digital Education Publishing Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

The “Digital Education Publishing Market” report 2019 deeply analyses significant features in major developing markets. The analysis includes market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. The study reveals market dynamics in several geographic segments along with Digital Education Publishing market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Digital Education Publishing market 2019 report consists of latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The Digital Education Publishing market is predicted to develop CAGR at 11.3% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector will trigger the digital education publishing market growth in the US. Students are increasingly seeking courses and degree programs with self-paced learning. As a result, the demand for digital education content publishing will surge as more and more higher education institutes are introducing e-learning courses. Furthermore, the proliferation of internet-enabled smart devices will also promote the digital education publishing market growth in the US during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the digital education publishing market will register a CAGR of close to 12% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Digital Education Publishing:

Cengage Learning

Inc.

Houghton mifflin harcourt

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson