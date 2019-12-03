Digital IC Industry Size, Share 2019 Global Market Growth, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2024

The integrated circuit is an electronic circuit array that is formed by fabrication of different electrical and electronic components like resistors, capacitors, transistors and others on a semiconductor wafer that performs operations equivalent to a large discrete electronic circuit.

The integrate circuit that operates only at a few defined levels of signal amplitude are the digital ICs. These digital ICs are designed by using multiple number of digital logic gates, multiplexers, flip flops and other electronic components of circuits. There are different types of digital ICs such as power ICs, interface ICs, logic ICs, Memory ICs among others.

Digital integrated circuits can contain wide range of logic gates, flip-flops, multiplexers, and other circuits in a few square millimetres. The small size of these circuits allows high speed and low power dissipation. Apart from it, these ICs reduces the manufacturing cost compared with board-level integration. Digital ICs consists of various components such as memory, microprocessor, microcontrollers, digital signal processing system and others.

There are different raw material used in the designing of digital integrated circuits. Mostly pure silicon is used for the designing digital integrated circuits. The raw material includes different type of dopants such as N-type dopant and P-type dopant. Majorly the N-type dopant includes phosphorus and arsenic whereas the P-type dopant include Boron and Gallium. On the basis of raw materials the global digital IC market is classified into silicon raw material, Gallium arsenide raw material and others.

Silicon (Si) – most widely used semiconductor material for ICs, due to its combination of properties and low cost. Sand that is very easily available everywhere, is reduced to very pure silicon and then shaped into wafers. Silicon is the leading semiconductor material, constituting approximately 95% of all semiconductor devices produced in the world.

The global digital IC market had been valued at USD 230.84 billion in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 387.82 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at ~7.64% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of digital IC market includes Samsung Corporation (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Taiwan), Texas Instruments Inc (U.S.), Integrated Device Technology, Inc (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products Inc (U.S.),Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany), Skyworks Solutions, Inc (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netehrlands), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland) , Broadcom Ltd (U.S.), SK Hynix, Inc (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc (U.S.), MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), and Nvidia Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Key Findings

The Global Digital IC market is expected to reach USD 387.82 Billion by 2022.

By Component, memory component in digital IC accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~8.97% CAGR during forecast period.

By Raw Material, silicon sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 95% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region has been projected to have the largest market share in global digital IC market followed by North America region, while Europe region has been projected to show a positive growth rate in digital IC market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Smart City Market Estimation and Forecast

The global digital IC market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period, 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is one of the leading region and dominating the market owing to factors such as presence of major semiconductor industries in the region. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America region is showing positive growth in digital IC market owing to presence of Silicon Valley and adoption of high technological advancements in the medical industry is boosting the digital IC market in the region.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

Asia Ã¢â¬â Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Digital IC Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Digital IC Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Digital IC market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Digital IC market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Digital IC market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Digital IC market

To analyze opportunities in the Digital IC market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Digital IC market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

