Digital IC Industry Size, Share 2019 Global Market Growth, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2024

“Digital IC Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.
Secondly, global Digital IC Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Digital IC market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.
Report Description
Introduction
The integrated circuit is an electronic circuit array that is formed by fabrication of different electrical and electronic components like resistors, capacitors, transistors and others on a semiconductor wafer that performs operations equivalent to a large discrete electronic circuit.
The integrate circuit that operates only at a few defined levels of signal amplitude are the digital ICs. These digital ICs are designed by using multiple number of digital logic gates, multiplexers, flip flops and other electronic components of circuits. There are different types of digital ICs such as power ICs, interface ICs, logic ICs, Memory ICs among others.
Digital integrated circuits can contain wide range of logic gates, flip-flops, multiplexers, and other circuits in a few square millimetres. The small size of these circuits allows high speed and low power dissipation. Apart from it, these ICs reduces the manufacturing cost compared with board-level integration. Digital ICs consists of various components such as memory, microprocessor, microcontrollers, digital signal processing system and others.
There are different raw material used in the designing of digital integrated circuits. Mostly pure silicon is used for the designing digital integrated circuits. The raw material includes different type of dopants such as N-type dopant and P-type dopant. Majorly the N-type dopant includes phosphorus and arsenic whereas the P-type dopant include Boron and Gallium. On the basis of raw materials the global digital IC market is classified into silicon raw material, Gallium arsenide raw material and others.
Silicon (Si) – most widely used semiconductor material for ICs, due to its combination of properties and low cost. Sand that is very easily available everywhere, is reduced to very pure silicon and then shaped into wafers. Silicon is the leading semiconductor material, constituting approximately 95% of all semiconductor devices produced in the world.
The global digital IC market had been valued at USD 230.84 billion in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 387.82 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at ~7.64% CAGR.
Key Players
The key players of digital IC market includes Samsung Corporation (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Taiwan), Texas Instruments Inc (U.S.), Integrated Device Technology, Inc (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products Inc (U.S.),Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany), Skyworks Solutions, Inc (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netehrlands), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland) , Broadcom Ltd (U.S.), SK Hynix, Inc (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc (U.S.), MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), and Nvidia Corporation (U.S.) among others.
Global Digital IC Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023
To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global digital IC market with analysis of its development and demand in the market
Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified
Regional and country specific demand and forecast for digital IC were studied
Key segments covered in the report are: components and end-user.
Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor
For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size
Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data
Target Audience
Manufacturers and Suppliers
Distributors
Digital IC Technology Solution Providers
Research firms
Consultancy firms
Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies
Stakeholders
End-user sectors
Technology Investors
Key Findings
The Global Digital IC market is expected to reach USD 387.82 Billion by 2022.
By Component, memory component in digital IC accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~8.97% CAGR during forecast period.
By Raw Material, silicon sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 95% CAGR by the end of forecast period.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific region has been projected to have the largest market share in global digital IC market followed by North America region, while Europe region has been projected to show a positive growth rate in digital IC market.
Regional and Country Analysis of Smart City Market Estimation and Forecast
The global digital IC market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period, 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is one of the leading region and dominating the market owing to factors such as presence of major semiconductor industries in the region. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America region is showing positive growth in digital IC market owing to presence of Silicon Valley and adoption of high technological advancements in the medical industry is boosting the digital IC market in the region.
The reports also cover country level analysis:
North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
o Others
Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o Rest of the Europe
Asia Ã¢â¬â Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Digital IC Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Digital IC Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
The Objectives of this report are:
- To define, describe, and analyze the Digital IC market on the basis of product type, application, and region
- To forecast and analyze the size of the Digital IC market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America
- To forecast and analyze the Digital IC market at country-level in each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Digital IC market
- To analyze opportunities in the Digital IC market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market
Key Questions Answered in Digital IC market report:
- What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Digital IC Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:
Market segments and sub-segments
Market size & shares
Market trends and dynamics
Market Drivers and Opportunities
Market Analysis and Segmentation
Competitive landscape
Supply and demand
Technological inventions in Digital IC trade
Marketing Channel Development Trend
Digital IC Market Positioning
Pricing Strategy
Brand Strategy
Target consumer
Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Digital IC Market
Digital IC Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Digital IC Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Digital IC Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Digital IC Market competitors.
