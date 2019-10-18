Digital Imaging Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

Digital imaging or digital image acquisition is the creation of a digitally encoded representation of the visual characteristics of an object, such as a physical scene or the interior structure of an object. The term is often assumed to imply or include the processing, compression, storage, printing, and display of such images. A key advantage of a digital image, versus an analog image such as a film photograph, is the ability make copies and copies of copies digitally indefinitely without any loss of image quality..

Digital Imaging Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

General Electric

Olympus

Hexagon

Cognex

Ametek

Nikon

Teledyne Technologies

Omron

Matrox Electronic Systems

National Instruments

Keyence

and many more. Digital Imaging Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Digital Imaging Market can be Split into:

Machine Vision

Metrology

Radiography

LiDAR. By Applications, the Digital Imaging Market can be Split into:

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Power Generation

Machinery

Public Infrastructure

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor Fabrication

Food & Beverages