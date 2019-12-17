Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

About Digital Impression Standalone Scanners:

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners use technology utilized to develop a three-dimensional (3D) image pertaining to teeth and intraoral tissue is known as digital impression. Digital impression standalone scanners are utilized during intraoral scanning for numerous dental applications such as bridges, dentures, inlays, orthodontic treatments, and onlays. Benefits related to digital impression technology as compared with traditional method of impression are reliable for the rapid market growth. Digital impression standalone scanners eradicate the painful and tedious procedure of elastomeric impression utilized in dental applications.

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Manufactures:

Align Technology

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Health

3Shape

3M ESPE

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Types:

Confocal Microscopic Imaging Scanners

Optical Wand Scanner Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Applications:

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Applications:

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Other

The Report provides in depth research of the Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Report:

The digital impression standalone scanners consumption volume was 4803 units in 2015 and is expected to reach 5462 units in 2016 and 10456 units in 2021, growing at an annual average growth rate of 13.85% from 2016 to 2021. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (45.64%) in 2015, followed by the EU.

At present, the manufactures of digital impression standalone scanners are concentrated in North America and. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 56.23% in 2015. The following area is EU. The global leading players in this market are Align Technology, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health, 3Shape, 3M ESPE and Planmeca.

The digital impression standalone scanners are mainly used by Dental Clinics and Hospitals. The main application of digital impression standalone scanners is Dental Clinics.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and comfortable dental treatments, the growing adoption of evidence-based dentistry, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Digital Impression Standalone Scanners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.8% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Digital Impression Standalone Scanners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.