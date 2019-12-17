 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners

GlobalDigital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Digital Impression Standalone Scanners globally.

About Digital Impression Standalone Scanners:

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners use technology utilized to develop a three-dimensional (3D) image pertaining to teeth and intraoral tissue is known as digital impression. Digital impression standalone scanners are utilized during intraoral scanning for numerous dental applications such as bridges, dentures, inlays, orthodontic treatments, and onlays. Benefits related to digital impression technology as compared with traditional method of impression are reliable for the rapid market growth. Digital impression standalone scanners eradicate the painful and tedious procedure of elastomeric impression utilized in dental applications.

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Manufactures:

  • Align Technology
  • Danaher
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Carestream Health
  • 3Shape
  • 3M ESPE
  • Planmeca

    Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Types:

  • Confocal Microscopic Imaging Scanners
  • Optical Wand Scanner

    Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Applications:

  • Dental Clinic
  • Hospital
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Report:

  • The digital impression standalone scanners consumption volume was 4803 units in 2015 and is expected to reach 5462 units in 2016 and 10456 units in 2021, growing at an annual average growth rate of 13.85% from 2016 to 2021. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (45.64%) in 2015, followed by the EU.
  • At present, the manufactures of digital impression standalone scanners are concentrated in North America and. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 56.23% in 2015. The following area is EU. The global leading players in this market are Align Technology, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health, 3Shape, 3M ESPE and Planmeca.
  • The digital impression standalone scanners are mainly used by Dental Clinics and Hospitals. The main application of digital impression standalone scanners is Dental Clinics.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and comfortable dental treatments, the growing adoption of evidence-based dentistry, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
  • The worldwide market for Digital Impression Standalone Scanners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.8% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Digital Impression Standalone Scanners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Digital Impression Standalone Scanners product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Impression Standalone Scanners, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Impression Standalone Scanners in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Digital Impression Standalone Scanners competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Digital Impression Standalone Scanners breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Digital Impression Standalone Scanners market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Impression Standalone Scanners sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 115

    1 Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Digital Impression Standalone Scanners by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

