Digital Impression Systems Market Size 2019– Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

Digital impression systems are used by dentists to create a virtual, computer-generated replica of the hard and soft tissues in the mouth using optical scanning devices.

Digital impression systems are used by dentists to create a virtual, computer-generated replica of the hard and soft tissues in the mouth using optical scanning devices..

Digital Impression Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

3M

3Shape

Align Technology

Denstply Sirona

PLANMECA

Ormco

Glidewell

Dental Wings

Densys3D

Carestream Health and many more. Digital Impression Systems Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Standalone Systems

Portable Systems. By Applications, the Digital Impression Systems Market can be Split into:

Third Party Compatible