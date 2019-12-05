Digital Logistics Market Size, Share 2019 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report

"Digital Logistics Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Secondly, global Digital Logistics Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Digital Logistics market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Market Scenario

The major players such as Tech Mahindra (India), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), are the leading providers of digital logistics solutions across the world. On March 14, 2018, FarEye, a leading provider of digital logistics platform, has introduced ORBIT which is a supply chain visibility suite. With this product, the company is providing the enterprises with solutions for complete visibility of their products and goods, transported from the manufacturing unit to the allotted location. The technological advancement of cloud-based services is another factor propelling the market growth.

The factors driving the digital logistics market growth are the large volume of data and improved logistics operations which are boosting the market growth to a large extent. The digital logistics is a process that makes the logistic operation smarter with the help of digital technology. The increasing demand for digital technology is propelling the growth of digital logistics market. On Apr 07, 2018, International Business Machines Corporation went into partnership with Koopman Logistics Group with the sole aim of providing supply chain digitization services to their customers. With the growing e-Commerce industries, the digital logistics market is projected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years. The e-Commerce industries have a huge demand for digital logistics as it facilitates logistics and supply chain operations.

Segmentation of Digital logistics Market

The global digital logistics market is segmented on the basis of component, applications, verticals, and region. The component segment is further sub-segmented as services and system. Furthermore, the system is sub-segmented into database management systems, order management systems, fleet management systems, information integrated systems, tracking and monitoring systems, and electronic data interchange systems. Moreover, services are sub-segmented into consulting services and system integration services. The applications are sub-segmented into warehouse management, transportation management, and labor management. The verticals are segmented into automotive, government, defense, aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others. The market is covered across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The global digital logistics market is estimated to reach USD ~ 19 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of ~11%.Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global digital logistics market Tech Mahindra (India), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Advantech Co. (Taiwan), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), JDA Software Group, Inc. (U.S.), Hexaware Technologies (India) among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of digital logistics market is done for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is the witnessing high growth due to increasing penetration of digital technologies and systems such as radio frequency identification, electronic data interchange, and others, which is propelling the market of digital logistics. In the European region, the digital logistics market is gaining popularity due to next generation of cloud services which is propelling the market growth. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries, including China, Japan, and India, are the emerging markets for digital logistics, and it is expected to gain momentum with the increasing proliferation of internet connectivity and grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience

Digital logistics companies

Digital logistics providers

Computer graphics developers

System integrators and third-party vendors

Government bodies

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

End-users/enterprise-users

Digital Logistics Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Digital Logistics Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Digital Logistics market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Digital Logistics market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Digital Logistics market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Digital Logistics market

To analyze opportunities in the Digital Logistics market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Digital Logistics market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Digital Logistics Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Digital Logistics trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Digital Logistics Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Digital Logistics Market

Digital Logistics Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Digital Logistics Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Digital Logistics Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge.

