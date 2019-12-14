Digital Mammography Equipment Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

This Report provides information about Digital Mammography Equipment Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Digital Mammography Equipment globally.

About Digital Mammography Equipment:

Mammography is specialized medical imaging that uses a low-dose x-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.

Digital Mammography Equipment Market Manufactures:

ologic

Carestream Health

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm

Siemens Healthcare

Planmed

IMS

Metaltronica

General Medical Merate

ITALRAY

Anke High-Tech

AMICO JSC

Angell Technology

ADANI

BMI Biomedical International

EcoRay

FFDM

DBT

Others Digital Mammography Equipment Market Applications:

Hospital

Physical Examination Center

Research Center

In the last several years, Global market of Digital Mammography Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.90%.

The global average price of Digital Mammography Equipment is in the decreasing trend, from 166.32 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 159.22 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America is the largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, with a production market share nearly 39.38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, enjoying production market share nearly 37.15% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Digital Mammography Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.