Digital Mammography Equipment Market Analysis 2024: Manufacturing Technology Focusing On Raw Materials, Production, Up-Stream and Down-Stream Fundamentals

The report shows positive growth in “Digital Mammography Equipment Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Digital Mammography Equipment industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Digital Mammography Equipment Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Mammography is specialized medical imaging that uses a low-dose x-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.

Some top manufacturers in Digital Mammography Equipment Market: –

Hologic

Carestream Health

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm and many more Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Digital Mammography Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.90%.

The global average price of Digital Mammography Equipment is in the decreasing trend, from 166.32 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 159.22 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America is the largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, with a production market share nearly 39.38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, enjoying production market share nearly 37.15% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Digital Mammography Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Digital Mammography Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

FFDM

DBT

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital

Physical Examination Center

Research Center