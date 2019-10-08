 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Digital Mammography Equipment Market Analysis 2024: Manufacturing Technology Focusing On Raw Materials, Production, Up-Stream and Down-Stream Fundamentals

October 8, 2019

Digital

The report shows positive growth in “Digital Mammography Equipment Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Digital Mammography Equipment industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Digital Mammography Equipment Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Mammography is specialized medical imaging that uses a low-dose x-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.

Some top manufacturers in Digital Mammography Equipment Market: –

  • Hologic
  • Carestream Health
  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Fujifilm and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the last several years, Global market of Digital Mammography Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.90%.
  • The global average price of Digital Mammography Equipment is in the decreasing trend, from 166.32 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 159.22 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • North America is the largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, with a production market share nearly 39.38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, enjoying production market share nearly 37.15% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Digital Mammography Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Digital Mammography Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • FFDM
  • DBT
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Hospital
  • Physical Examination Center
  • Research Center
  • Others

    Digital Mammography Equipment Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Digital Mammography Equipment market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Digital Mammography Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Digital Mammography Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Mammography Equipment, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Digital Mammography Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Digital Mammography Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Mammography Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Digital Mammography Equipment report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Digital Mammography Equipment market players.

