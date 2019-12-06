Digital OOH Market Growth By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2023

Digital OOH market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 11.14% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Digital OOH market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising refers to a specific type of advertising that is done on large digital screens that are installed in crowded places. Our digital OOH market analysis considers sales from both in-store advertising and outdoor advertising. Our analysis also considers the sales of digital OOH in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the in-store advertising segment had a significant market share. However, the outdoor advertising segment will account for the highest global digital out of home market share over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Digital OOH:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

JCDecaux SA

Lamar Advertising Co.

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

and StrÃ¶er SE & Co. KGaA.

The report contains detailed information about the following points:

This report focuses on the global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc., major types, major applications from global and major regions such as Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and etc. Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report. The development of the industry is assessed with information on the current status of the industry in various regions.

Market Dynamics:

Benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements OOH advertising is one of the most effective platforms used to market any product, service, or solution to enhance the reach of a business. OOH advertisements might focus on target customers but can gain indiscriminate attention of all kinds of customers. This benefit offered by OOH leads companies to opt for OOH advertising. Retail displays and digital billboards offer flexibility that involves advances in visual technology and are sometimes also accompanied with audio technology. Digital signage display is the most preferred choice as they can integrate dynamic content, and it has proved to be a quicker and effective way of garnering consumer attention than print media This factor will contribute to the growth of the market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period, despite the decelerating growth momentum.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global digital OOH market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital OOH manufacturers, that include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc., and StrÃ¶er SE & Co. KGaA. Also, the digital OOH market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

