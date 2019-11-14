Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market 2019 Global Industry Brief Analysis by Top Countries Data, Strategic Initiatives, Competitors, Industry Peers, News and significant Growth With Regional Trends By Forecast 2024

The “Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Report – Real-time PCR or quantitative PCR is a well-established technology that has become the tool of choice for the rapid, sensitive quantification of nucleic acid in various biological samples. qPCR measures the accumulation of DNA during a PCR reaction. The increase in quantity of DNA at each cycle is measured by the change in intensity of a fluorescent signal. Comparison to a reference sample determines the number of original copies of template DNA in the reaction.Digital PCR is a highly precise approach to sensitive nucleic acid detection and quantification. Each sample is partitioned into thousands of individual reactions (droplets for Droplet Digitalâ¢ PCR technology). Each partition is analyzed after end-point PCR cycling for the presence or absence of a fluorescent signal, and the absolute number of molecules present in the sample is calculated. dPCR does not require a standard curve for quantification.Both quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) provide sensitive and specific detection, and precise quantification of nucleic acids. Both technologies have similarities, but they have differences that make one or the other the more adapted choice for specific applications.

Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market competition by top manufacturers

Thermo Fisher

Roche

QIAGEN

Bio-rad

Agilent

Bioer

Biosynex

Esco

Analytik Jena

Techne

Fluidigm

RainDance Technologies

On the basis of technology, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR/real-time PCR). The qPCR technology segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global dPCR and qPCR market in 2017; whereas, the dPCR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing technological developments in dPCR, continued expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers in global markets, and growing private funding to develop and commercialize innovative dPCR instruments are contributing to the growth of the dPCR technology segment.

On the basis of application, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into clinical applications, research applications, and others. The clinical applications segment is further divided into pathogen testing, oncology testing, blood screening, and other clinical applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological benefits offered by dPCR over qPCR and traditional PCR, growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals and diagnostic centers, increasing global burden for infectious diseases and cancer, and expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers.

Each of the Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.The worldwide market for Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 1449.8 million US$ in 2024, from 1057.8 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

dPCR

qPCR





By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Clinical Use

Research Use

Other





Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR by Country

5.1 North America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR by Country

8.1 South America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

