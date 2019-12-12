 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Digital Photo Frame Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Digital Photo Frame

GlobalDigital Photo Frame Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Digital Photo Frame market size.

About Digital Photo Frame:

A digital picture frame is basically a small LCD monitor thatâs designed to look like a conventional picture frame. Most digital picture frames can be set up in either portrait or landscape orientation, and they can stand on a table or hang on a wall. Like a digital camera, a digital picture frame contains a certain amount of built-in memory and/or a memory card slot that lets you increase the storage capacity as much as you like. The digital picture frame will then âplayâ a slide show of its contents.

Top Key Players of Digital Photo Frame Market:

  • GiiNii
  • NIX
  • Aluratek
  • Micca
  • Sungale
  • Digital Foci
  • Philips
  • ViewSonic
  • Pix-Star
  • Sylvania
  • HP
  • TENKER

    Major Types covered in the Digital Photo Frame Market report are:

  • Simple function digital photo frames
  • Simple “multimedia” digital photo frames
  • Improved “multimedia” digital photo frames

    Major Applications covered in the Digital Photo Frame Market report are:

  • Household
  • Commercial

    Scope of Digital Photo Frame Market:

  • More closely in touch with the studio. Photo frame industrys characteristics determine its development cannot be put aside the association with the photographic industry, while the studio to pursue the differentiated products and services and increasing the added value of products, the objective to expect to win more market share is tight fit with photo frame industry product demand. Both demand-driven will make a closer relationship between the two.Pay more attention to product design and production process. Companies which do not pay attention to product design and product manufacturing processes will be gradually eliminated. The strong sense of design, modeling novel and unique mature technology products have got the studio customer favor. Find a balance between middle and high-end product positioning and low prices. Middle and high-end refers to the product design, technology, materials and other product quality factors. The digital photo frame manufacturers should also consider whether the average consumers can afford to pay for that or not while manufacturers are focus on these three areas. How to skillfully balance the product positioning and price positioning will be a severe test of digital photo frame enterprises.Gifts performance gradually a highlight. Digital photo frame market value will be more reflected in the exquisite gifts aspect.
  • The US Digital Photo Frame market is projected to reach more than 7.07 million USD by 2021.
  • The technology here is continuing developing. However, the market is facing a decline in recent years, with a decline of 32.87% in 2015. What is more, the development of tablet PC is considered as one of reasons why digital photo frame market got a decline.
  • At present, there are 10 companies make up more than 96.93% production market share of the US Digital Photo Frame market in 2015, and the top two manufacturers are GiiNii and NIX, making more than 47.24% market share of the total market in US.
  • The US Digital Photo Frame market has been decline fast in recent years; the manufacturers are facing the fierce competition in the market. And most of the manufactures choose Chinese made-to-order suppliers as partners, due to their quantity products and advance technology, which has occupied a big market share of the United States market.
  • The worldwide market for Digital Photo Frame is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Digital Photo Frame in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Digital Photo Frame product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Photo Frame, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Photo Frame in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Digital Photo Frame competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Digital Photo Frame breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Digital Photo Frame market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Photo Frame sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Digital Photo Frame Market Report pages: 120

