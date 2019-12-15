Digital Piano Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

A digital piano is a modern electronic musical instrument designed to serve primarily as an alternative to the traditional acoustic piano.

About Digital Piano:

A digital piano is a modern electronic musical instrument, a variation of electronic keyboard or synthesizer designed to serve primarily as an alternative to the traditional acoustic piano, both in the way it feels to play and in the sound produced.

Digital Piano Market Manufactures:

Yamaha

CASIO

Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group

Samick

KORG

KAWAI

Roland

Ringway Tech

YOUNG CHANG

Xinghai Piano Group

Digital Piano Market Types:

Vertical Digital Piano

Grand Digital Piano

Digital Piano Market Applications:

Performance

Learning and Teaching

Entertainment

Scope of Digital Piano Market Report:

At present, the major manufacturers of digital piano are Yamaha, CASIO, Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group, Samick, KAWAI, Roland, etc. Yamaha is the world leader, holding 32.6 % sales market share in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, digital piano consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of digital piano is estimated to be 906 K Units. On product prices, the rise trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Digital Piano is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million US$ in 2024, from 700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.