Digital Power Meter Market 2019: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, size, top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Digital power meters are next-generation meters that provide precise readings of electricity consumption and are generally installed in households or in enterprises to maintain detailed statistics on energy consumption..

Digital Power Meter Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Schneider Electric

Sensus

Advanced Electronics Company

EKM Metering

Elster Group (owned by Honeywell)

Holley Metering

Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments

Kamstrup

LINYANG Energy

Murata Power Solutions

Simpson Electric and many more. Digital Power Meter Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Digital Power Meter Market can be Split into:

DigitalÂ Meter Type

ElectricalÂ Meter Type

ElectromechanicalÂ Meter Type

ElectronicÂ Meter Type. By Applications, the Digital Power Meter Market can be Split into:

Residential

Commercial