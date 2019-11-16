 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Digital Servo Press Market 2019: Size, Volume, Value, Sales Price, Status and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Digital Servo Press

Global “Digital Servo Press Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Digital Servo Press in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Digital Servo Press Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Janome Industrial Equipment
  • Promess
  • Kistler
  • Tox Pressotechnik
  • IAI
  • SINTOKOGIO
  • THK
  • Soress
  • Sanyo Machine Works
  • SCHMIDT
  • BIW
  • Atlas Copco
  • FEC
  • CORETEC INC
  • C&M Robotics
  • MOVICO
  • ESTIC Corporation

    The report provides a basic overview of the Digital Servo Press industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Digital Servo Press Market Types:

  • Less than 100KN
  • 100KN-200KN
  • More than 200KN

    Digital Servo Press Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Motor and Electronic Industry
  • Aerospace and Medical Equipment Industry
  • Others

    Finally, the Digital Servo Press market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Digital Servo Press market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for digital servo press in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced digital servo press. Increasing of automotive and electronics fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of digital servo press in developing countries will drive growth in global market.
  • Globally, the digital servo press industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of digital servo press is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like F Janome Industrial Equipment, Promess, Kistler and Tox Pressotechnik, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their digital servo press and related services. At the same time, Japan, occupied 41% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global digital servo press industry because of their market share of digital servo press.
  • The worldwide market for Digital Servo Press is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Digital Servo Press in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Digital Servo Press Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Digital Servo Press by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Digital Servo Press Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Digital Servo Press Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Digital Servo Press Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Digital Servo Press Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Digital Servo Press Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Digital Servo Press Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Digital Servo Press Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Digital Servo Press Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

