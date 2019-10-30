Digital Signage Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Segments, Future Development, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Digital signage is a specialized form of video broadcast aimed at a very narrow niche audience in which video or multimedia content is displayed for informational or advertising purposes. A digital sign usually consists of a computer or playback device connected to a large, bright digital screen such as a commercial-grade LCD or plasma display, which is the products discussed in this report.

Digital signage have broad end-use applications, it is widely used in department stores, schools, libraries, office buildings, medical facilities, airports, train and bus stations, banks, auto dealerships and other public venues. It is also commonly used in corporate, employee-facing environments. If the display is connected to a computer, the data on the screen can be updated in real time by means of an Internet or proprietary network connection. The system can employ multiple screens if an extra-large display is required. The increasing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, advancements in technology offerings and rising infrastructure are the key driving factors for the digital signage market.

This report focuses on the Digital Signage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Digital Signage market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Philips

Toshiba

Daktronics

Sony

Panasonic

NEC Display

Sharp

Planar Systems

Mitsubishi

Innolux

Advantech

Viewsonic

Cisco Systems Inc

Marvel

North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

LED Display

LCD Display

Retail

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Banking

