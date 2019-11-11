 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market: Global Enhancement Study by Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 11, 2019

Digital Video Recorders (DVRs)_tagg

Global “Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market:

  • Alcatel Lucent
  • ARRIS International
  • plc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Broadcom Limited
  • Cisco Systems
  • Inc.
  • Comcast Corporation
  • DISH Network
  • EchoStar Corporation
  • Technicolor
  • TiVo Corporation

    Know About Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market: 

    A digital video recorder (DVR) is an electronic device that records video in a digital format to a disk drive, USB flash drive, SD memory card, SSD or other local or networked mass storage device. The term includes set-top boxes with direct to disk recording, portable media players and TV gateways with recording capability, and digital camcorders.The growing number of smart homes is an emerging trend in the digital video recorder (DVR) market. In developed nations such as the US and the UK, many homes are upgrading into smart homes. A smart home connects CE devices, media and entertainment gadgets, and other smart electronics together into an interactive home network. DVRs are prominent devices featured in smart homes.The global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market by Applications:

  • Mobile Computing
  • Video Surveillance
  • Others

    Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market by Types:

  • Mobile DVR
  • Turbo HD DVR
  • Others

    Regions covered in the Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue by Product
    4.3 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Product
    6.3 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Product
    7.3 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Forecast
    12.5 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

