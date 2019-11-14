Diisobutylene Market 2019 Global Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insight, Competitive, And Regional Outlook with Industry Forecast to 2024

International Diisobutylene Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of Diisobutylene Market Report – Di-isobutylene, or DIB, is a liquid mixture containing two isomers, 2,4,4-trimethyl-pentene-1 and 2,4,4-trimethyl-pentene-2 (sometimes referred to as DIB-1 and DIB-2). Used as a chemical intermediate, DIB has applications in many industries including rubber chemicals, lubricant additives and coatings.

Global Diisobutylene market competition by top manufacturers

TPC Group

Ineos

Maruzen Petrochemical

LyondellBasell

Zibo JinLin Chemical

JXTG

Evonik

Diisobutylene industry has high technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world diisobutylene industry. The main market players are TPC Group, Ineos, Maruzen Petrochemical, LyondellBasell, Zibo JinLin Chemical, JXTG and Evonik. The production of diisobutylene will increase to 100056 MT in 2019 from 81294 MT in 2014 with average growth rate of 4.24%.

In consumption market, Europe and USA are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these regions occupied 75.24% of the global consumption volume in total.Diisobutylene has different grade with different content, which include Content: 95-98% and Content: >98%, etc. As an important raw material of chemical synthesis, diisobutylene has a huge market potential in the future.The major raw material for diisobutylene is isobutylene and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of diisobutylene, and then impact the price of diisobutylene. The production cost of diisobutylene is also an important factor which could impact the price of diisobutylene.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for Diisobutylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 128.1 million US$ in 2024, from 112 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Diisobutylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Content: 95-98%

Content: >98%

Others





By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Octylphenol

Isononanoic Acid

Others





