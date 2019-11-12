Dimension Stone Market 2019 Application, Manufacturers, Market Share, Size, Demand, Growth, Regions Analysis

Dimension stone is natural stone or rock that has been selected and finished (i.e., trimmed, cut, drilled, ground, or other) to specific sizes or shapes. Color, texture and pattern, and surface finish of the stone are also normal requirements. Another important selection criterion is durability: the time measure of the ability of dimension stone to endure and to maintain its essential and distinctive characteristics of strength, resistance to decay, and appearance.

About Dimension Stone Market Report: Dimension stone is natural stone or rock that has been selected and finished (i.e., trimmed, cut, drilled, ground, or other) to specific sizes or shapes. Color, texture and pattern, and surface finish of the stone are also normal requirements. Another important selection criterion is durability: the time measure of the ability of dimension stone to endure and to maintain its essential and distinctive characteristics of strength, resistance to decay, and appearance.

Top manufacturers/players: BETTINI & PORRO, Qingdao Haipuya Construction Material Group, Three River Stone, Weihai Weiwei Dimension Stone, Blockstone Ltd, Willis Dimension Stone, Marshalls Stancliffe Stones, Dimension Stone Group Australia (DSGA)

Dimension Stone Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Dimension Stone Market Segment by Type:

Granite

Limestone

Marble

Travertine

Other varieties Dimension Stone Market Segment by Applications:

Structural use