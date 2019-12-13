Dimethomorph Market Size, Development, Market Trends, Leading Manufacturers, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Dimethomorph

Dimethomorph is a fungicide, which is mainly used to control downy mildew and late blight on grape and other fruit trees.

Dimorpholine is a specific fungicide for oomycetes, whose action is characterized by destroying the formation of cell wall membrane and has an effect on all stages of oomycetes life cycle.Â It is particularly sensitive during sporangium peduncle and oospore formation and is inhibited at very low concentrations (<0.25 microns /ml).Â It has no interaction resistance with phenylamide agents.

