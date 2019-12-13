Dimethyl Carbonate Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Dimethyl Carbonate Market” report 2020 focuses on the Dimethyl Carbonate industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Dimethyl Carbonate market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Dimethyl Carbonate market resulting from previous records. Dimethyl Carbonate market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Dimethyl Carbonate Market:

Dimethyl carbonate or DMC (CH3OC(O)OCH3) is a non-toxic organic compound, which has versatile properties and exhibits high reactivity to chemicals and metals. It is generally colorless, flammable, and distinguished as a carbonate ester.

DMC is highly popular among various end-users due to its eco-friendly nature and low price. It is also used as a fuel additive and can replace ethanol due to its low toxicity, low vapor pressure, high boiling point, non-hygroscopic, and fully miscible components. DMC is more beneficial in comparison to other methylating reagents such as iodomethane and dimethyl sulfate due to its biodegradability property. Manufacturers are now producing DMC from catalytic oxidative carbonylation of methanol with carbon monoxide and oxygen, which is non-toxic in nature unlike phosgene.

The dimethyl carbonate market is highly concentrated and characterized by the presence of few key players. A large number of small start-ups are trying to enter the market. The technological advances and competitive prices of the products will strengthen the competitive scenario of the market. Companies are trying to survive in the market and grow popular with time through heavy investments in research and developmental activities.

China and Japan are the major contributors to the growth in the DMC market in APAC. The presence of key manufacturers in China makes it the top producer and consumer of DMC in the world. The automotive and electric and electronics segments are flourishing in the region due to the high disposable income of consumers. In addition, the demand for DMC-based polycarbonate will continue to increase in the automotive segment due to its low scratch-resistance.

The global Dimethyl Carbonate market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dimethyl Carbonate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dimethyl Carbonate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market Covers Following Key Players:

Akzo Nobel

Merck

UBE INDUSTRIES

HaiKe Chemical Group

TONGLING JINTAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dongying City Longxing

Chaoyang Chemicals

PANAX ETEC

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dimethyl Carbonate:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Dimethyl Carbonate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Types:

<0.002% water

<0.005% water (100mL pkg)

Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Solvent

Polycarbonate

Pesticides

The Study Objectives of Dimethyl Carbonate Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Dimethyl Carbonate status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Dimethyl Carbonate manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Detailed TOC of Dimethyl Carbonate Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dimethyl Carbonate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Size

2.2 Dimethyl Carbonate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Dimethyl Carbonate Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Dimethyl Carbonate Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Dimethyl Carbonate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Dimethyl Carbonate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Dimethyl Carbonate Production by Regions

4.1 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Production by Regions

5 Dimethyl Carbonate Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Production by Type

6.2 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Revenue by Type

6.3 Dimethyl Carbonate Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

