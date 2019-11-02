 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Dimethyl Ether Market 2019 | Trends, Growth, Size and Application in Health Care Industrial

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

Dimethyl

Global “Dimethyl Ether Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Dimethyl Ether including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Dimethyl Ether investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Dimethyl Ether:

Dimethyl ether (DME) is a clean energy source and as it generates no sulfur oxide or soot during combustion, its environmental impact is low. Owing to its non-toxicity and easy liquefaction properties, DME is easy to handle and therefore can be used as a domestic-sector fuel (substitute for LPG), transportation fuel (diesel vehicles, fuel cell vehicles), power plant fuel (thermal plants, cogeneration plants, stationary fuel cells), and as a raw material for chemical products. Given the above-described superior properties, if DME were to become widely available in large volumes at a reasonable price, DME could be used as a fuel in a wide variety of fields.

Dimethyl Ether Market Key Players:

  • Kaiyue
  • Jiutai Group
  • Lanhua Sci-tech
  • Biocause Pharmaceutical
  • Shenhua Ningxia Coal
  • Yuhuang Chemical
  • Henan Kaixiang
  • Shell
  • Fuel DME Production
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Chemours(DuPont)
  • Grillo-Werke AG
  • Oberon Fuels

    Dimethyl Ether market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Dimethyl Ether has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Dimethyl Ether Market Types:

  • Direct Synthesis
  • Indirect Synthesis
  • Others

    Dimethyl Ether Market Applications:

  • LPG Blending
  • Aerosol Propellant
  • Transportation Fuel
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and dimethyl ether industry in short supply on the market in the past few years. More and more companies enter into dimethyl ether industry, the current demand for dimethyl ether product is relatively low, so there is lack of demand and excess supply. The China production of dimethyl ether is 3929 K MT in 2015, about 92.97% of the global production. There are about 80 companies manufacturing dimethyl ether in China, Kaiyue is the largest dimethyl ether manufacturer in the world, about 7.5% of the global production in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Dimethyl Ether is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.1% over the next five years, will reach 2190 million US$ in 2024, from 2180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Dimethyl Ether in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Dimethyl Ether market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Dimethyl Ether production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Dimethyl Ether market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Dimethyl Ether market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Dimethyl Ether market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Dimethyl Ether market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Dimethyl Ether Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Dimethyl Ether market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Dimethyl Ether market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Dimethyl Ether Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Dimethyl Ether industry.

    Number of Pages: 117

    1 Dimethyl Ether Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Dimethyl Ether by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Dimethyl Ether Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Dimethyl Ether Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Dimethyl Ether Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Dimethyl Ether Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Dimethyl Ether Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Dimethyl Ether Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Dimethyl Ether Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Dimethyl Ether Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.