Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

About Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO):

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a highly polar and water miscible organic liquid. It is essentially odorless and has a low level of toxicity.

Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market Manufactures:

Gaylord

Toray Fine Chemicals(TFC)

Arkema

Hubei Xingfa

Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi

Yankuang Lunan Chemicals

Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Electronic

The Report provides in depth research of the Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market Report:

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a highly polar and water miscible organic liquid. Due to its powerful solvent, it is named as âUniversal solventâ.

Dimethyl sulfoxide has many properties, such as powerful solvent, high flash point and boiling point, excellent toxicological and eco toxicological profile, recyclable, biodegradable and low odor, so it is wildly used in pharmaceutical, electronic and chemical fields.

Global dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is mainly concentrated in USA, France, Japan and China. Electronic or other higher grade dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is mainly produced in USA, France and Japan. In China, due to technological constraints, companies mostly produce industrial grade dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO). Properties of electronic or other higher grade dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) produced in China is not as well as that in abroad.

In China, there were many manufactures during the past few years. Because of environmental issues and intense competition, some of them discontinued or reduced their capacity. Currently, Chinese dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is on the oversupply state. Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi discontinued their business on dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) in 2015.

In global market, the production of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) increases from 62 K MT in 2011 to 83 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 7.5%. In 2015, the global dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) market is led by China, capturing about 45.66% of global dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) production. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.63% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) are concentrated in Gaylord, Toray Fine Chemicals, Arkema and Hubei Xingfa.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, gross margin will be fluctuated.

The worldwide market for Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.